The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) take on the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Golden Eagles had a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Broncs' opponents made.
  • In games Marquette shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.
  • The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
  • Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs allowed (67.6).
  • Marquette had a 24-5 record last season when putting up more than 67.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • Marquette scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
  • The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).
  • Marquette averaged 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.