How to Watch Marquette vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) play the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.
- Marquette had a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs ranked 114th.
- Last year, the Golden Eagles recorded 79.3 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs gave up.
- When Marquette totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (79.7).
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.7.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Marquette fared better in home games last year, draining 8.9 treys per game with a 36.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
