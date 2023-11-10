The Rider Broncs (1-0) face the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Broncs allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

In games Marquette shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs finished 114th.

Last year, the Golden Eagles put up 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs gave up (67.6).

When Marquette scored more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Marquette posted 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (79.7).

In home games, the Golden Eagles allowed 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than in away games (73.7).

Marquette made 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule