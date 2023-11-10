Friday's contest at Fiserv Forum has the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) squaring off against the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-61 win as our model heavily favors Marquette.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Marquette vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Rider 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.1)

Marquette (-21.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Marquette Performance Insights

On offense, Marquette was the 23rd-best squad in college basketball (79.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 184th (70.3 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Golden Eagles were 333rd in college basketball in rebounds (28.4 per game) and 281st in rebounds allowed (32.6).

At 17.3 assists per game, Marquette was sixth-best in the nation last season.

Last season, the Golden Eagles were 39th in the nation in 3-point makes (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.7% from downtown last year, Marquette was 218th and 247th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Marquette attempted 58% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Marquette's baskets were 2-pointers, and 30.5% were 3-pointers.

