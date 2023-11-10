Friday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) and Rider Broncs (1-0) matching up at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 82-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Marquette, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Marquette vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Rider 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.1)

Marquette (-21.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette was the 23rd-best team in the country in points scored (79.3 per game) and 184th in points conceded (70.3) last season.

The Golden Eagles collected 28.4 rebounds per game and conceded 32.6 boards last year, ranking 333rd and 281st, respectively, in the country.

Last season Marquette was sixth-best in college basketball in assists with 17.3 per game.

The Golden Eagles were 39th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%) last year.

Defensively, Marquette was 218th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.5 last season. It was 247th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.7%.

Marquette attempted 42% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 58% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Marquette's buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

