Friday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) and the Rider Broncs (1-0) at Fiserv Forum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-61 and heavily favors Marquette to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

Based on our computer prediction, Rider is projected to cover the spread (25) against Marquette. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 148 over/under.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -25

Marquette -25 Point Total: 148

148 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -10000, Rider +3000

Marquette vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Rider 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Rider

Pick ATS: Rider (+25)



Rider (+25) Pick OU: Under (148)



Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette was the 23rd-best team in the nation in points scored (79.3 per game) and 184th in points conceded (70.3) last year.

The Golden Eagles were 333rd in the country in rebounds per game (28.4) and 281st in rebounds conceded (32.6) last year.

Marquette was sixth-best in college basketball in assists (17.3 per game) last year.

Last season, the Golden Eagles were 39th in the nation in 3-point makes (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Marquette gave up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 218th and 247th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, Marquette took 58% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Marquette's baskets were 2-pointers, and 30.5% were 3-pointers.

