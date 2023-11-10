Marquette vs. Rider: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) hit the court against the Rider Broncs (1-0) as heavy, 25-point favorites on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total in the matchup is 148.
Marquette vs. Rider Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Marquette
|-25
|148
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marquette vs Rider Betting Records & Stats
- The Golden Eagles had 22 wins in 36 games against the spread last year.
- Marquette played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
- The Golden Eagles have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Rider covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.
- The Broncs were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3000 moneyline set for this game.
- Rider has an implied victory probability of 3.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Marquette vs. Rider Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 148
|2022-23 % of Games Over 148
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Marquette
|19
|52.8%
|79.3
|149.5
|70.3
|137.9
|149.3
|Rider
|7
|24.1%
|70.2
|149.5
|67.6
|137.9
|136.1
Additional Marquette vs Rider Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles recorded were 11.7 more points than the Broncs allowed (67.6).
- Marquette had a 19-10 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.6 points.
- The Broncs' 70.2 points per game last year were just 0.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents.
- Rider put together an 8-3 ATS record and a 7-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.
Marquette vs. Rider Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 25+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Marquette
|22-14-0
|1-1
|17-19-0
|Rider
|14-15-0
|0-0
|14-15-0
Marquette vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Marquette
|Rider
|16-1
|Home Record
|8-5
|8-4
|Away Record
|7-6
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|9-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-3-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.5
|79.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.8
|12-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
