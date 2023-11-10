Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL has 11 games on its Thursday slate -- keep scrolling for anytime goal-scorer odds from across the league.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Connor McDavid (Oilers) -120 to score
Oilers vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 9 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) -120 to score
Oilers vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- Draisaitl's stats: 5 goals in 11 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -110 to score
Avalanche vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- Rantanen's stats: 8 goals in 11 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- MacKinnon's stats: 5 goals in 11 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +100 to score
Bruins vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- Pastrnak's stats: 9 goals in 12 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +110 to score
Wild vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- Kaprizov's stats: 4 goals in 12 games
Brayden Point (Lightning) +115 to score
Lightning vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- Point's stats: 6 goals in 13 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +120 to score
Lightning vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- Kucherov's stats: 10 goals in 13 games
Steven Stamkos (Lightning) +130 to score
Lightning vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- Stamkos' stats: 4 goals in 11 games
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +130 to score
Canadiens vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- Caufield's stats: 4 goals in 12 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.