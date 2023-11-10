The Week 11 college football slate includes seven games featuring ACC teams involved. Check out the article below to see up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Virginia vs. Louisville

Week 11 ACC Results

Louisville 31 Virginia 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Louisville (-20.5)
  • Pregame Total: 50.5

Louisville Leaders

  • Passing: Jack Plummer (19-for-28, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jawhar Jordan (17 ATT, 95 YDS)
  • Receiving: Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (1 TAR, 1 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD)

Virginia Leaders

  • Passing: Anthony Colandrea (20-for-31, 314 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Colandrea (14 ATT, 89 YDS)
  • Receiving: Malik Washington (11 TAR, 9 REC, 155 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

LouisvilleVirginia
423Total Yards434
243Passing Yards314
180Rushing Yards120
1Turnovers2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 11 ACC Games

Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Alumni Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Clemson (-14.5)

NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Truist Field
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Favorite: NC State (-2.5)

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Pittsburgh (-3)

Miami Hurricanes at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida State (-14.5)

Duke Blue Devils at No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: North Carolina (-14)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.