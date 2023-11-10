Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Sabres on November 10, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Casey Mittelstadt, Mats Zuccarello and other players on the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at KeyBank Center.
Wild vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Zuccarello's 13 points are important for Minnesota. He has three goals and 10 assists in 13 games.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Joel Eriksson Ek is a top offensive contributor for Minnesota with 13 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added six assists in 13 games.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Kirill Kaprizov has earned four goals on the season, chipping in eight assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|6
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Mittelstadt is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (12 total points), having amassed three goals and nine assists.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
Jeff Skinner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Jeff Skinner has six goals and five assists to total 11 points (0.8 per game).
Skinner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|4
