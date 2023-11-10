The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) battle the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Peacock.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-2.5) 131.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Tennessee (-3.5) 131.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Badgers had an ATS record of 7-6 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year.
  • Tennessee put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Volunteers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times last season.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • While our computer ranking puts Wisconsin 106th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly higher, placing it 48th.
  • Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.