Friday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) and the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Kohl Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-74, with Wisconsin coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 77, Tennessee 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-3.0)

Wisconsin (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Wisconsin Performance Insights

Wisconsin was 328th in college basketball in points scored (65.3 per game) and 30th in points allowed (63.6) last season.

With 29.5 rebounds per game and 32.7 rebounds allowed, the Badgers were 302nd and 283rd in the country, respectively, last year.

With 11.6 assists per game last season, Wisconsin was 300th in college basketball.

The Badgers were 112th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.9 per game) and 174th in 3-point percentage (34.2%) last season.

Wisconsin gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.6% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 51st and 58th, respectively, in college basketball.

Wisconsin attempted 59.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 66.8% of Wisconsin's buckets were 2-pointers, and 33.2% were 3-pointers.

