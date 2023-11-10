Wisconsin vs. Tennessee November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) will play the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Tennessee (-2.5)
- Total: 132.5
- TV: Peacock
Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)
- Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)
- Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tennessee Rank
|Tennessee AVG
|Wisconsin AVG
|Wisconsin Rank
|195th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|3rd
|57.9
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|30th
|23rd
|35.4
|Rebounds
|29.5
|302nd
|11th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|9th
|16.7
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|8
|1st
