The Orlando Magic (2-0) square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers last season were 31.1 points, 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

Damian Lillard recorded 32.2 points last season, plus 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Brook Lopez collected 15.9 points last season, plus 1.3 assists and 6.7 boards.

Bobby Portis' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Malik Beasley recorded 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero's numbers last season were 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He also drained 42.7% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Franz Wagner collected 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He sank 48.5% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Markelle Fultz's numbers last season were 14 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He drained 51.4% of his shots from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr. collected 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists. He sank 52.6% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Last season, Cole Anthony posted 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Bucks vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Magic Bucks 111.4 Points Avg. 116.9 114 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 47% Field Goal % 47.3% 34.6% Three Point % 36.8%

