The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) have just one player on the injury report, Damian Lillard, in their matchup with the Orlando Magic (4-4) at Amway Center on Saturday, November 11 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Bucks are coming off of a 126-124 loss to the Pacers in their last outing on Thursday. The Bucks got a team-leading 54 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo in the loss.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damian Lillard PG Questionable Calf 22.5 6.0 4.5

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Gary Harris: Out (Groin), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand)

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSWI

BSFL and BSWI

