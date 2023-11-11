Leona Maguire will compete at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Maguire at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2800 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Maguire Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Leona Maguire Insights

Maguire has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score in two of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Maguire has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Maguire has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Maguire has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Maguire will try to prolong her streak of made cuts to 11 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 22 -6 273 1 18 2 7 $1.6M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The most recent time Maguire played this event was in 2022, and she finished 10th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Pelican Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,353 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 211 yards shorter than the average course Maguire has played in the past year (6,564).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Maguire's Last Time Out

Maguire was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship was strong, putting her in the 74th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, Maguire was better than only 27% of the competitors (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Maguire recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other participants averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Maguire recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.5).

Maguire had more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Maguire's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Maguire finished the Maybank Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Maguire had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.3.

