How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 11
Friday's Liga MX slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is Necaxa taking on Atlas FC.
Live coverage of all Liga MX action on Friday is available for you, with the information provided below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Atlas FC vs Necaxa
Necaxa makes the trip to take on Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Atlas FC (-125)
- Underdog: Necaxa (+340)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch Mazatlan FC vs Deportivo Toluca FC
Deportivo Toluca FC journeys to match up with Mazatlan FC at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Deportivo Toluca FC (+110)
- Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+205)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs CF Pachuca
CF Pachuca is on the road to match up with Club Tijuana de Caliente at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+120)
- Underdog: CF Pachuca (+225)
- Draw: (+240)
