Saturday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) squaring off at Al McGuire Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-68 win for Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

In their last game on Monday, the Golden Eagles secured an 84-51 victory over UT Martin.

Marquette vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 71, Illinois 68

Marquette Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Eagles put up 65 points per game (179th in college basketball) last season while giving up 58.2 per outing (37th in college basketball). They had a +217 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

On offense, Marquette put up 64 points per game last year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (65 points per game) was 1 PPG higher.

The Golden Eagles averaged 68.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than they averaged on the road (60.8).

Marquette gave up 52.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.2 fewer points than it allowed in away games (63).

