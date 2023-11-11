The Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) go up against the Providence Friars (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Milwaukee matchup in this article.

Milwaukee vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Milwaukee vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Milwaukee vs. Providence Betting Trends (2022-23)

Milwaukee compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Panthers covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

Providence won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Friars and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

