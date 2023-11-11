Saturday's contest between the Providence Friars (1-0) and the Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Amica Mutual Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-68 and heavily favors Providence to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 11.

The matchup has no line set.

Milwaukee vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Milwaukee vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 83, Milwaukee 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-15.4)

Providence (-15.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.4

Milwaukee Performance Insights

Milwaukee put up 78.2 points per game (32nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 74.2 points per contest (293rd-ranked).

The Panthers were top-25 last season in rebounding, ranking 13th-best in college basketball with 35.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 294th with 32.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

Milwaukee averaged 13.9 assists per game, which ranked them 109th in college basketball.

The Panthers came up short in the turnover area last season, ranking 14th-worst in college basketball with 14.6 turnovers per game. They ranked 121st with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Panthers ranked 112th in college basketball with 7.9 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 162nd with a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Last year Milwaukee ceded 8.2 treys per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 30.7% (26th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Milwaukee last season, 62.5% of them were two-pointers (71.7% of the team's made baskets) and 37.5% were threes (28.3%).

