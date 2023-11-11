When the Minnesota Golden Gophers play the Purdue Boilermakers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Golden Gophers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (-1) Toss Up (47.5) Minnesota 25, Purdue 23

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Gophers a 54.5% chance to win.

The Golden Gophers have beaten the spread three times in nine games.

Minnesota is 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

The Golden Gophers have played nine games this year and four of them have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 3.7 more than the average point total for Minnesota games this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Boilermakers have a 50.0% chance to win.

So far this year, the Boilermakers have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Purdue is 2-5 against the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this year.

Boilermakers games have gone over the point total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The average total for Purdue games this year is 1.8 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Golden Gophers vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.7 23.2 22.7 21.8 19.7 26.0 Purdue 20.9 31.2 24.6 34.4 16.3 27.3

