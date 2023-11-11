The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Golden Gophers favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Minnesota vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 11 Odds

Minnesota vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Minnesota has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Purdue has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Minnesota & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Minnesota To Win the Big Ten +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 Purdue To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

