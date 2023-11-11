Based on our computer model, the Washington Huskies will take down the Utah Utes when the two teams play at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Washington vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (-8) Over (49.5) Washington 32, Utah 21

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The Huskies have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Huskies are 4-4-1 against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 8 points or more so far this season, the Washington went 3-4 against the spread.

This year, five of the Huskies' nine games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Washington games this season is 63.1, 13.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Utes.

The Utes are 5-4-0 ATS this season.

In the Utes' nine games with a set total, three have hit the over (33.3%).

The average total for Utah games this year is 3.9 less points than the point total of 49.5 in this outing.

Huskies vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 41.7 23.0 41.8 20.2 41.5 26.5 Utah 25.0 15.9 27.3 12.8 20.3 22.0

