The college football lineup in Week 11, which includes the Northwestern Wildcats taking on the Wisconsin Badgers, is not one to miss for fans watching from Wisconsin.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week

Northwestern Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-10.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!