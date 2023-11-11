Based on our computer projection model, the Wisconsin Badgers will defeat the Northwestern Wildcats when the two teams play at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-10.5) Over (42.5) Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16

Week 11 Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Badgers a 78.9% chance to win.

The Badgers are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Out of eight Badgers games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Wisconsin games average 49.8 total points per game this season, 7.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 26.3% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Northwestern has a 3-2 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 10.5 points or more.

Five of the Wildcats' seven games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

The average total in Northwestern games this season is 0.5 less points than the point total of 42.5 for this outing.

Badgers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 23.6 19.1 22.6 16.6 24.8 22.3 Northwestern 20.1 24.2 28.8 25.8 10.0 26.3

