Big Ten opponents meet when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) and the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Offensively, Wisconsin ranks 76th in the FBS with 374.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 38th in total defense (333.6 yards allowed per contest). Northwestern has been struggling offensively, ranking sixth-worst with 292.1 total yards per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 331.1 total yards per contest (32nd-ranked).

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Wisconsin Northwestern 374.9 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.1 (129th) 333.6 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.1 (27th) 161 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.6 (122nd) 213.9 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.6 (105th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,128 yards (125.3 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 161 rushing yards on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 754 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

This season, Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (34 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's team-leading 500 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 78 targets) with three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has caught 23 passes while averaging 40 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Chimere Dike has been the target of 33 passes and racked up 16 grabs for 282 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has compiled 926 yards (102.9 ypg) while completing 59% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 105 times for 382 yards (42.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Brendan Sullivan has racked up 160 yards (on 75 carries) with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz paces his team with 507 receiving yards on 33 receptions with four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has 34 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 415 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

A.J. Henning's 29 catches (on 48 targets) have netted him 214 yards (23.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

