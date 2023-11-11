Boston University at New Hampshire and hit the ice on NESN for one of many exciting matchups on the NCAA Women's Hockey schedule on Saturday.

Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch vs Boston University at New Hampshire

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!