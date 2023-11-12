Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 12?
Should you bet on Brandon Duhaime to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars face off on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Duhaime stats and insights
- Duhaime has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- Duhaime has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 32 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|9:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:54
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
