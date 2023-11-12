Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has a good matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are conceding the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL, 244.1 per game.

This year, Love has thrown for 1,720 yards (215.0 per game), going 155-for-260 (59.6%) and compiling 12 TDs with eight picks. Love has provided value on the ground, too, with 171 yards (21.4 per game) on 29 carries and two TDs.

Love vs. the Steelers

Love vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Steelers have given up one or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Steelers have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The Steelers yield 244.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Steelers have scored 10 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Steelers' defense is 10th in the league in that category.

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Steelers

Passing Yards: 212.5 (-115)

212.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+170)

Love Passing Insights

Love has topped his passing yards prop total in five of eight opportunities this year.

The Packers pass on 56.6% of their plays and run on 43.4%. They are 22nd in NFL action in points scored.

Love is No. 24 in the league averaging 6.6 yards per attempt (1,720 total yards passing).

Love has thrown for a touchdown in seven of eight games this year, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has 82.4% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (14).

Love has attempted 41 passes in the red zone (53.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Love Rushing Insights

Love hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his eight opportunities this season (62.5%).

Love has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has five red zone rushing carries (13.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-26 / 228 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-41 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 21-for-31 / 180 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 16-for-30 / 182 YDS / 0 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 23-for-36 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 1 TD

