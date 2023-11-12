Will Jordan Love hit paydirt when the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers play in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Love will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jordan Love score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Love has taken 29 carries for 171 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Love has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Jordan Love Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 15 27 245 3 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Falcons 14 25 151 3 0 2 23 0 Week 3 Saints 22 44 259 1 1 9 39 1 Week 4 Lions 23 36 246 1 2 2 -2 1 Week 5 @Raiders 16 30 182 0 3 2 37 0 Week 7 @Broncos 21 31 180 2 1 3 21 0 Week 8 Vikings 24 41 229 1 1 4 34 0 Week 9 Rams 20 26 228 1 0 4 7 0

Rep Jordan Love with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.