Should you bet on Luke Musgrave getting into the end zone in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Luke Musgrave score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Musgrave has caught 27 passes on 35 targets for 249 yards and one score, averaging 31.1 yards per game.

Musgrave has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Luke Musgrave Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Raiders 7 6 34 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 4 30 0 Week 8 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 9 Rams 4 3 51 1

