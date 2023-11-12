Sunday's contest at Klotsche Center has the UIC Flames (1-1) going head to head against the Milwaukee Panthers (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-56 victory, heavily favoring UIC.

The Panthers enter this matchup on the heels of a 62-51 loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee vs. UIC Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 75, Milwaukee 56

Other Horizon Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers' -63 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 58.8 points per game (298th in college basketball) while allowing 60.9 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

Milwaukee's offense was more productive in Horizon games last year, tallying 61.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 58.8 PPG.

Offensively the Panthers fared better in home games last season, scoring 62 points per game, compared to 56 per game in road games.

In home games, Milwaukee surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (58.1) than on the road (63.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.