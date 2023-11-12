The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) will face off against the Green Bay Packers (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 38.5 points.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Steelers' upcoming matchup versus the Packers, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Packers vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Packers have led after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Steelers have led one time, have been losing five times, and have been tied two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 1.8 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Packers have won the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game this season, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Packers have won the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

In eight games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.5 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In eight games this year, the Steelers have been outscored in the fourth quarter five times and won three times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

Packers vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far this season, the Packers have led after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in five games (1-4).

At the end of the first half, the Steelers have had the lead one time and have trailed seven times.

2nd Half

This year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, been outscored in the second half in two games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games and have lost the second half in five games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.6 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

