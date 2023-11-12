Packers vs. Steelers Player Props & Odds – Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers.
See player props for the Steelers' and Packers' best players in this contest.
Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds
- Jones Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340
Najee Harris Touchdown Odds
- Harris Odds to Score First TD: +470
- Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Aaron Jones
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|24.5 (-106)
|A.J. Dillon
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-106)
|Jordan Love
|216.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-118)
|-
|Christian Watson
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Luke Musgrave
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Dontayvion Wicks
|-
|-
|11.5 (-113)
More Steelers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Najee Harris
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-104)
|Connor Heyward
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|Diontae Johnson
|-
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|George Pickens
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|Kenny Pickett
|203.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Jaylen Warren
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|20.5 (-113)
