At Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers.

See player props for the Steelers' and Packers' best players in this contest.

Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds

Jones Odds to Score First TD: +700

Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +470

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Aaron Jones - 52.5 (-113) 24.5 (-106) A.J. Dillon - 26.5 (-113) 6.5 (-106) Jordan Love 216.5 (-113) 14.5 (-118) - Christian Watson - - 37.5 (-113) Romeo Doubs - - 33.5 (-113) Luke Musgrave - - 24.5 (-113) Jayden Reed - - 27.5 (-113) Dontayvion Wicks - - 11.5 (-113)

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Najee Harris - 51.5 (-113) 9.5 (-104) Connor Heyward - - 20.5 (-113) Diontae Johnson - - 60.5 (-113) George Pickens - - 45.5 (-113) Kenny Pickett 203.5 (-113) - - Jaylen Warren - 31.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113)

