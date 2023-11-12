The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) square off at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Steelers and Packers recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Packers vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers 3 39 -175 +145

Packers vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have played three games this season that finished with a point total higher than 39 points.

Green Bay has a 42.0-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 3.0 more points than this game's total.

The Packers are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Packers have been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

Green Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline set for this game.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The average point total in Pittsburgh's contests this year is 40.7, 1.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Steelers have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Steelers have been moneyline favorites just twice before this year and they split the two games.

Pittsburgh has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Steelers vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Steelers 16.6 30 20.4 12 40.7 3 8 Packers 20 22 19.9 8 42.0 3 8

Packers vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

Green Bay has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

The Packers have not gone over the total in their past three contests.

The Steelers have a -30-point negative scoring differential on the season (-3.8 per game). The Packers have outscored opponents by just one point on the season (0.1 per game).

Steelers

Pittsburgh has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

In its past three contests, Pittsburgh has not hit the over.

The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-30 total points, -3.8 per game), while the Packers have scored just one more point than their opponents (0.1 per game).

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.0 41.4 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.1 21.8 22.5 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 39.3 43.0 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 21.2 23.0 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 2-2 2-0

