How to Watch the Wild vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (off a victory in their last game) and the Minnesota Wild (off a loss) will meet on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
You can see the Wild-Stars matchup on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild give up 3.9 goals per game (55 in total), 31st in the league.
- The Wild's 46 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|14
|3
|12
|15
|6
|5
|37.5%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|14
|5
|9
|14
|12
|5
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|14
|8
|6
|14
|2
|5
|51.6%
|Ryan Hartman
|14
|7
|4
|11
|12
|11
|45.8%
|Patrick Maroon
|14
|2
|7
|9
|4
|3
|57.1%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 32 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.
- The Stars' 39 total goals (three per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 33 goals over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|13
|5
|7
|12
|14
|5
|48%
|Roope Hintz
|12
|5
|6
|11
|4
|0
|47.2%
|Jason Robertson
|13
|3
|7
|10
|10
|11
|-
|Wyatt Johnston
|13
|5
|5
|10
|7
|5
|46.2%
|Jamie Benn
|13
|3
|6
|9
|3
|9
|56.9%
