The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4), on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Chicago Bulls (4-6).

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-7.5) 228.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-8) 229 -340 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bucks are being outscored by 3.6 points per game with a -33 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.7 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 119.3 per outing (25th in the league).

The Bulls put up 109.9 points per game (22nd in league) while allowing 113.3 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a -34 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

These teams are scoring 225.6 points per game between them, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 232.6 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has a record of just 1-8-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago has covered three times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +425 +175 - Bulls +15000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.