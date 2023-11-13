Bucks vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.
Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-7.5
|228.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points seven times.
- Milwaukee's outings this year have an average point total of 235, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks have only covered the spread one time in nine opportunities this season.
- Milwaukee has won five of the nine games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 77.8% chance to win.
Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info
Bucks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|7
|77.8%
|115.7
|225.6
|119.3
|232.6
|229.7
|Bulls
|2
|20%
|109.9
|225.6
|113.3
|232.6
|220.3
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (1-4-0) than it has in road games (0-4-0).
- The Bucks put up just 2.4 more points per game (115.7) than the Bulls give up (113.3).
- Milwaukee is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|1-8
|1-1
|6-3
|Bulls
|3-7
|0-1
|6-4
Bucks vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Bucks
|Bulls
|115.7
|109.9
|9
|22
|1-4
|1-0
|4-1
|1-0
|119.3
|113.3
|25
|15
|0-1
|3-3
|1-0
|4-2
