DeMar DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks meet at Fiserv Forum on Monday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

BSWI and NBCS-CHI

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -128)

The 28.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 4.0 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- three per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Monday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 24.5. That is 2.0 more than his season average.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Monday's prop bet.

He has hit three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.

Malik Beasley Props

PTS REB 3PM 7.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -156)

Malik Beasley's 11.5 points per game are 4.0 points higher than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average of four is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Beasley has connected on 2.5 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +124)

The 21.5-point over/under for DeRozan on Monday is 1.8 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

DeRozan averages 3.3 assists, 2.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +132)

Nikola Vucevic has put up 14.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.0 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.

Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game this year, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

