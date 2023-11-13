The Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton included, face off versus the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 11, Middleton posted 10 points and seven assists in a 112-97 loss against the Magic.

We're going to break down Middleton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-115)

Over 13.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+130)

Over 3.5 (+130) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-125)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA last year, conceding 111.8 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last year, allowing 43.3 per contest.

The Bulls allowed 26.0 assists per game last season (22nd in the league).

Defensively, the Bulls allowed 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 29th in the NBA.

Khris Middleton vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 8 0 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.