How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The New York Knicks versus the Boston Celtics is one of four solid options on today's NBA slate.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Toronto Raptors host the Washington Wizards
The Wizards go on the road to face the Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet and MNMT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 4-5
- WAS Record: 2-7
- TOR Stats: 107.9 PPG (29th in NBA), 109.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- WAS Stats: 116.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 123.8 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -9.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -450
- WAS Odds to Win: +350
- Total: 227.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Boston Celtics take on the New York Knicks
The Knicks take to the home court of the Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 7-2
- NY Record: 5-4
- BOS Stats: 120.2 PPG (fifth in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- NY Stats: 109.6 PPG (25th in NBA), 103.2 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -8.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -375
- NY Odds to Win: +290
- Total: 220.5 points
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls hit the road the Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and NBCS-CHI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 5-4
- CHI Record: 4-6
- MIL Stats: 115.7 PPG (ninth in NBA), 119.3 Opp. PPG (25th)
- CHI Stats: 109.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -7.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -350
- CHI Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 228.5 points
The Sacramento Kings host the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 4-4
- CLE Record: 4-5
- SAC Stats: 111.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th)
- CLE Stats: 109.7 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -2.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -140
- SAC Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 224.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.