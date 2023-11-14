The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) battle the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix shot at a 39.4% clip from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Beacons averaged.
  • Last season, Green Bay had a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.8% from the field.
  • The Phoenix were the 363rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beacons finished 328th.
  • The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 14.3 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.
  • When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, Green Bay went 1-1.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

  • Green Bay scored more points at home (61.8 per game) than away (57.6) last season.
  • The Phoenix gave up fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.
  • At home, Green Bay sunk 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%) too.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Iowa State L 85-44 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/9/2023 Saint Francis (IL) W 72-56 Resch Center
11/14/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/20/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
11/21/2023 UC Riverside - Worthington Arena

