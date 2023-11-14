How to Watch Green Bay vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) battle the Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Green Bay vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Toledo vs Wright State (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- IUPUI vs Indiana State (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Bowling Green vs Oakland (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Detroit Mercy vs Ole Miss (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix shot at a 39.4% clip from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Beacons averaged.
- Last season, Green Bay had a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.8% from the field.
- The Phoenix were the 363rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beacons finished 328th.
- The Phoenix's 59.3 points per game last year were 14.3 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.
- When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, Green Bay went 1-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison
- Green Bay scored more points at home (61.8 per game) than away (57.6) last season.
- The Phoenix gave up fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.
- At home, Green Bay sunk 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 85-44
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|W 72-56
|Resch Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/21/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Worthington Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.