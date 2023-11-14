The Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) take on the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Milwaukee matchup.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Milwaukee Moneyline BetMGM Colorado (-18.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Betting Trends (2022-23)

Milwaukee went 15-14-0 ATS last year.

The Panthers covered the spread once when an underdog by 18.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Colorado won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 13 Buffaloes games last season went over the point total.

