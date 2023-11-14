Milwaukee vs. Colorado: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) take on the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Milwaukee matchup.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Milwaukee vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Milwaukee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-18.5)
|155.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Milwaukee vs. Colorado Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Milwaukee went 15-14-0 ATS last year.
- The Panthers covered the spread once when an underdog by 18.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
- Colorado won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- A total of 13 Buffaloes games last season went over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.