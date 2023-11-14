Tuesday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) matching up at CU Events Center has a projected final score of 81-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Colorado, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Milwaukee vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 81, Milwaukee 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-14.7)

Colorado (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Milwaukee Performance Insights

With 78.2 points per game on offense, Milwaukee ranked 32nd in college basketball last season. At the other end, it allowed 74.2 points per contest, which ranked 293rd in college basketball.

The Panthers ranked 13th-best in the nation by averaging 35.9 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 294th in college basketball (32.9 allowed per contest).

Milwaukee delivered 13.9 assists per game, which ranked them 109th in the country.

While the Panthers were in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 14.6 (14th-worst), they ranked 121st in college basketball with 12.6 forced turnovers per game.

The Panthers made 7.9 treys per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 34.5% three-point percentage (162nd-ranked).

Last year Milwaukee ceded 8.2 three-pointers per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 30.7% (26th-ranked) from downtown.

Milwaukee attempted 37.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.5% of the shots it attempted (and 71.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.8 treys per contest, which were 37.5% of its shots (and 28.3% of the team's buckets).

