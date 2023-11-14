Milwaukee vs. Colorado: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and the Milwaukee Panthers (1-1) meet at CU Events Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The game has no set line.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: CU Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- In Milwaukee's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.
- The Panthers' record against the spread last season was 15-14-0.
- Milwaukee (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, five% more often than Colorado (14-16-0) last season.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Colorado
|69.9
|148.1
|67.1
|141.3
|138.6
|Milwaukee
|78.2
|148.1
|74.2
|141.3
|146.6
Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends
- The Panthers' 78.2 points per game last year were 11.1 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed.
- Milwaukee put together a 12-9 ATS record and a 19-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Colorado
|14-16-0
|13-17-0
|Milwaukee
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
Milwaukee vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Colorado
|Milwaukee
|13-5
|Home Record
|15-3
|2-9
|Away Record
|6-7
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.8
|65.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.3
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-4-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
