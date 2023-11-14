Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Paul George and others in the Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and ALT

TNT and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -130) 9.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 31.5-point total set for Jokic on Tuesday is 5.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (13) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 1.8 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Tuesday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 18.5. That is 4.8 more than his season average.

He has collected 11.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -169) 2.5 (Over: -115)

The 27.3 points George scores per game are 5.8 more than his prop total on Tuesday.

His rebounding average -- 3.7 -- is 1.8 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

George's assist average -- four -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (2.5).

George's three three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +130) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Kawhi Leonard is 22.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 23.

He has collected 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Leonard's year-long assist average -- five per game -- is 1.5 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Leonard has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

