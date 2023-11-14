The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) square off against the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Wisconsin had a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.
  • Last year, the Badgers averaged 65.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71 the Friars gave up.
  • Wisconsin had a 6-2 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively, Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games.
  • The Badgers surrendered 60.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71 away from home.
  • In home games, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more treys per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 105-76 Kohl Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris - Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

