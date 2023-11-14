How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) square off against the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Wisconsin had a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.
- Last year, the Badgers averaged 65.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71 the Friars gave up.
- Wisconsin had a 6-2 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games.
- The Badgers surrendered 60.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71 away from home.
- In home games, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more treys per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 105-76
|Kohl Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
