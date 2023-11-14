The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) face the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Friars' opponents made.

In games Wisconsin shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.

Last year, the Badgers recorded 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Friars gave up (71).

When Wisconsin put up more than 71 points last season, it went 6-2.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in away games.

The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 71 in road games.

Wisconsin drained 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

