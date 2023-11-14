The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) face the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Friars' opponents made.

Wisconsin had a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars ranked 35th.

Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Badgers put up were 5.7 fewer points than the Friars allowed (71.0).

Wisconsin went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

On offense, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Badgers ceded 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (71.0).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last season, draining 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule