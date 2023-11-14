The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) take on the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Providence matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Providence Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wisconsin won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Badgers and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

Providence compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Friars games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Wisconsin is 38th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (eighth-best).

Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

